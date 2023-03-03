Who is the only survivor from the first carriage of the train hit by a freighter in Greece?

A 20-year-old student is the sole survivor of the first carriage of the train that collided in Greece on Tuesday. The young man is hospitalized in critical condition.

57 people lost their lives following the train accident that happened on Tuesday night in Greece. Many of them were in the first car of the passenger train that collided with the freight train.

Only one passenger in that carriage survived. It is about a 20-year-old boy, a student. He is hospitalized in serious condition and doctors are fighting to keep him alive, according to the publication Kathimerini. The young man has already undergone two surgeries.

“His condition is still critical. We also have some injured people who have undergone surgery. There were 20 hospitalizations in our hospital, 15 remained and are in good condition, 5 were discharged. Some have been operated on and others will be operated on, their condition is not worrying,” said a representative of the Larissa General Hospital.

He also told about the first hours after the tragedy on the railway and how the doctors mobilized to take care of as many injured as possible. No less than 40 ambulances were at the scene of the accident. “I experienced something like this 20 years ago when I had the car accident in Tempe with the kids. The same procedures, misfortune!’”.

The main suspect of the train accident on the Athens – Thessaloniki route has been officially charged. The head of the station in Larissa accepts the blame, but stated that he is not solely responsible for the tragedy. The Greek press speaks of a chain of errors, corruption and negligence.

On Thursday, trains in Greece and the subway in Athens did not run after railway workers, angry at the whole situation, went on strike. Meanwhile, images of the moment of impact between the two trains have emerged, as well as recordings of the last conversation between the intercity engineer and the head of the station in Larissa, who sent him onto the wrong line. Over 2,000 people protested for the second consecutive day in Athens and Thessaloniki amid rage over the tragedy.