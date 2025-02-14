Yellow Alert for Snowstorms: Affected Areas & Bucharest Forecast

Meteorologists announce, on Friday, the cooling of the weather, frost, snowfall and intensification of the wind, until Tuesday. On Saturday there is a yellow code of sleet in Moldova, the northeast and east of Wallachia and northern Dobrogea. Meteorologists announce that a layer of snow will also be deposited in Bucharest.

According to the National Meteorological Agency, from 5 a.m. on February 15 to 6 p.m. on February 15, there is a yellow weather code in Moldova, northeastern and eastern Wallachia, and northern Dobrogea.

There will be temporary sleet, wind speeds will increase to 50…65 km/h, and visibility will drop below 100 m.

According to the ANM, from Friday evening, from 8:00 PM, until Tuesday at 10:00 AM, there will be precipitation in most of the country.

“During the night from Friday to Saturday (February 14/15) in the northern half of the country and in smaller areas in the south there will be mixed precipitation (rain, sleet and snowfall), frost will form in small areas. In Moldova, Transylvania and in the mountains, snowfall will predominate and a layer of snow will be deposited (generally 5…10 cm)”, meteorologists reported. According to them, during Saturday (February 15) there will be precipitation predominantly in the form of snowfall in the south and east of Transylvania and locally in Moldova.

“In Muntenia and locally in Oltenia and Dobrogea there will be rain and sleet at first, then only snowfall. Isolated frost will be deposited”, the ANM also reported.

From Saturday evening until Tuesday morning it will temporarily snow in the south, southeast and partially in the center and a layer of snow will be deposited (generally 5…15 cm).

“Temporarily, the wind will intensify on Friday night to Saturday and throughout Saturday in the western, eastern and southeastern regions with speeds generally of 40…50 km/h. Starting on Saturday, the weather will enter a cooling process in all regions, and by the end of next week, the thermal values ​​will remain below the multiannual averages specific to the period”, the ANM also announces.

Weather in Bucharest

The weather will also cool down in the Capital, starting on Saturday, with temperatures dropping to minus 5 degrees at night. Precipitation is expected, with a snow layer of up to 8 centimeters possible.

According to the ANM, starting on Saturday, from 08:00, in Bucharest, the weather will cool down and be cloudy.

“In the first part of the interval, there will be light mixed precipitation, and at night it will temporarily snow lightly and a snow layer of 1…3 cm will be deposited. The wind will blow moderately during the day and weakly at night. The maximum temperature will be 1…3 degrees, and the minimum -4…-2 degrees”, the ANM reported.

From Sunday to Tuesday, the weather will remain cold. “The sky will be cloudy and it will temporarily snow (snow layer of 4…8 cm), and the wind will blow weakly and moderately. The maximum temperatures will be -2…1 degree, and the minimum -5…-2 degrees”, the ANM reported