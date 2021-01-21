Some restrictions to be lifted in Bucharest if infection rate remains below 3 per 1,000 inhabitants

Bucharest prefect, Traian Berbeceanu has announced that part of the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic will be lifted if the rate of COVID-19 cases remains below 3 per one thousand inhabitants. The relaxation is to come into force as of Saturday, January 23, at midnight.

Therefore, cinema halls and theater/concert halls will be opened, like wise the indoor areas of restaurants, cafes, bars and game rooms, all within a capacity of maximum 30%.

However, the other restrictions remain in place, such as the night quarantine and stores will still close at 21:00hrs.

If the infection rate in the Capital remains below 3 per 1,000, physical classes will be also resumed in schools as of February 8, once with the start of the second semester.

The educational units will re-open within the yellow scenario, meaning the ones to return to school are kindergarten kids, pupils from the primary school (0-4th grades) and the pupils from the 8th and 12th grades who have national exams this year. The rest of the grades will continue to attend online classes.