Spain, Italy entered the Covid red list

Spain and Italy have entered the red zone, according to the list updated on Friday with the countries at epidemiological risk. Sweden, Dominica and the Maldives also entered the red zone.

–entered in the red zone:

-entered in the green zone:

Armenia, Albania, Mongolia and Brunei Darussalam.

People (Romanians or foreigners) who enter Romania from the EU states, plus Norway, Iceland, Lichtenstein, Switzerland

From the GREEN or YELLOW area

-DO NOT quarantine if you have been vaccinated (or have been vaccinated in the last 6 months)> with a green certificate.

– Quarantine 14 days if you are unvaccinated, have not been through the disease in the last 6 months, you do not have a negative RT-PCR test (72 hours before). Quarantine is done either at home, at a declared address, or in a specially arranged space.

From the RED area

– DO NOT be quarantined if you have been vaccinated, have been ill for the last 6 months.

– Quarantine 10 days (at home, at a declared address or in a specially arranged space) if you are unvaccinated, have not been ill for the last 6 months, but have a negative RT-PCR test (72 hours before).

– Quarantine 14 days (at home, at a declared address or in a specially arranged space) if you are unvaccinated, have not been ill for the last 6 months, and you do NOT have a negative RT-PCR test (72 hours before).

Persons (Romanian or foreign) coming to Romanaia from states outside the EU, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Switzerland

– DO NOT be quarantined if you have been vaccinated, have had the disease in the last 6 months, and have a negative RT-PCR test (48 hours before).! If you do not have a negative test, you will be quarantined for 10 days.

– Quarantine 10 days (at home, at a declared address or in a specially arranged space) if you are unvaccinated, have not been ill for the last 6 months, but have a negative RT-PCR test (48 hours before).

– Quarantine 14 days (at home, at a declared address or in a specially arranged space) if you are unvaccinated, have not been through the disease in the last 6 months, and you do NOT have a negative RT-PCR test (48 hours before).