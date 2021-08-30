Spain puts Bucharest, Ilfov county on the Covid “red list”

The Spanish authorities have decided to include Bucharest and Ilfov County on the “red list” of COVID, and the rest of Romania remains on the green list, the Romanian Embassy in Madrid announced.

Thus, starting with Monday, passengers from Bucharest and Ilfov must present, upon boarding to Spain, a European digital certificate attesting to the full scheme vaccination, post-Covid recovery or PCR test with negative result performed in the last 72 hours before the trip and to fill in an electronic form.

Starting with August 30, when boarding flights, passengers coming from Bucharest and Ilfov must:

present a European digital certificate attesting to the full scheme vaccination, post-Covid recovery or negative PCR test performed in the last 72 hours prior to the trip;

fill in the electronic form on the Spain Travel Health application or on the page www.spth.gob.es.

minors under the age of 12 are exempted from the presentation of the European digital certificate, but the obligation for an adult to complete the electronic form remains for them.

For the travelers to Spain coming from other regions of Romania the previous travel conditions are preserved, namely filling in the electronic form on the Spain Travel Health application or on the page www.spth.gob.es.

Romanian citizens who choose the Canary Islands as a holiday destination must present a PCR test or antigen test upon arrival at the hotel, tests performed at most 72 hours before the time of accommodation. The test is mandatory for all those over 6 years of age. Those who present a complete vaccination certificate or a medical certificate showing that they have had Covid-19 in the last 6 months are exempted from presenting the tests.