Spectator dies after being hit by a Lamborghini racing on the Brașov belt

A spectator died on Sunday, during a car competition that takes place on the bypass of Brasov. Paramedics were sent to the scene, who performed resuscitation maneuvers, but failed, with death reported.

The man was hit after the driver of a Lamborghini Huracan lost control of the steering wheel after the finish line, coming out in the scenery.

The press office of the competition organizer – Promo Racing powered by WRT-Parts & TELL Security Systems – announced on Facebook that the driver of the overturned car was driving a Lamborghini Huracan and lost control of the steering wheel after the finish line, going out in the scenery during the race’s rounds.

“The impact was so strong that the Italian model jumped over a ditch on the side of the road, and during a repeated roll, hit a citizen on the side, in the field next to it. The driver is in a state of shock but consciously, the organizer intervened as soon as possible, calling the ambulance and firefighters on the scene”, according to the quoted source.

The victim is a 19-year-old man.

The driver who caused the tested negative for alcohol.

The car race was held on a street in Brasov. The car race dedicated to amateur drivers is the first of this year’s Promo Racing Championship.