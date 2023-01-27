SRI buys 6 helicopters from Airbus Romania for approx. EUR 160 M

The Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) will buy 6 medium-heavy helicopters from Airbus Helicopters Romania. The framework agreement was signed on January 25, and its value is 160 million euros, excluding VAT, Aviatia Magazin reports.

The Italians from Leonardo Spa also participated in this auction, but their offer was not considered advantageous enough, writes the aforementioned publication.

“The products (implicitly the equipment in the endowment) will be new, without having been used before, without having had other owners before. The supplier will ensure a minimum of 2,000 (two thousand) flight hours or 3 (three) years of operation from the date of signing without objection the minutes of quantitative and qualitative reception of each product”, according to SRI’s response to Aviația Magazin.

“The helicopters will be military products, certified for use by the aeronautical authorities of one or more EU member states and will be operated as state aircraft being used for public services (transportation of people and materials, including over water/offshore transportation, search and rescue/Search And Rescue – SAR, law enforcement/Law Enforcement, etc.)”, according to the specification.

The framework agreement, according to the tender information, has a duration of 48 months, and the delivery will be carried out within a maximum of 36 months from the signing of the subsequent contract.