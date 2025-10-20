The Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) stressed, in a press release sent on Monday, October 20, that a “coordinated disinformation campaign” is currently underway on the internet by launching conspiracy theories about the tragedy in the Rahova neighborhood. SRI representatives also claim that the legislation on combating disinformation needs to be updated.

“In recent days, numerous conspiracy theories have been circulating online, especially on some social networks, regarding the tragic event in the Rahova neighborhood of the capital. Certain disinformation targeted Romanian state institutions and their personnel,” according to a statement sent by the SRI.

SRI: Coordinated disinformation campaign after the Rahova tragedy

One of the conspiracies launched claimed that among the victims was “the son of a general from the CSAT”, but the authorities denied this hypothesis.

Other conspiracies involve false information according to which: A C4 bomb was planted in the apartment building; One of the victims, a lawyer, died because she hid sensitive files; Alleged fraud regarding donation accounts;

“From the first data we have, there are elements according to which it would be a coordinated disinformation campaign,” the representatives of the Romanian Intelligence Service also emphasize.

SRI claims that the law to combat disinformation must be updated

The SRI also recommended that citizens obtain information from official sources, “verify the facts before redistributing” a post and avoid messages from anonymous sources. The service also believes that the need to implement legislation on disinformation “is becoming obvious.” “In this context, compared to current social realities, the need to update the regulatory framework, including the criminal one, on disinformation becomes even more obvious, so that it allows for the efficient combat of the propagation of campaigns aimed at weakening the population’s trust in state institutions and encouraging phenomena that, in essence, threaten the safety of citizens by disseminating false, radical or extremist messages,” the SRI statement reads.