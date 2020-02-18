SRI parliamentary committee, emergency meeting on Coronavirus

The parliamentary committee of the National Intelligence Service is convening on the Coronavirus topic today amid growing concern worldwide.

The committee sitting is to discuss about how big is the threat of the outbreak for Romania.

The Committee wants SRI to say how strong is the threat that the virus reaches Romania and what are the actions the authorities had taken in this regard.

Depending on the SRI’s response, the members of the committee will decide if CSAT should be summoned or not.

“We’ll ask SRI for a report on the Coronavirus topic. The Romanian authorities are compelled to take the topic seriously and to pay attention to the prevention elements.

We saw there are many intoxicating online news on this topic, so I think the population must be correctly and constantly informed, precisely, to avoid the panic stirred by sensationalism”, said the vice-president of the SRI Committee in Parliament, Marian Cucşa.