SRI’s New Year message gets viral: “See you with welded life”

The Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) has sent a new original message on New Year.

If two years ago SRI delivered a message to Romanians at year-end with the wish “Sa auzim de bine/Let’s hear only good news” and a photo with a phone, in 2020 SRI’s New Year card features a binocular and the message “Să ne vedem sănătoși/ See you with welded life!”, also referring to the rough ending year due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The message became viral, with thousands of Romanians sharing the post and posting comments.