State of alert is extended in Romania, facemask still mandatory. Access in the malls’ supermarkets also for unvaccinated

The state of alert is extended in Romania and most of the restrictions remain in force, including the ban on organizing private events and the obligation to wear a protective facemask, including outdoors, the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) decided on Thursday. An important change, however, is that people who are not vaccinated, who have not passed through the disease or who have not been tested, will have access the supermarkets inside the malls.

The state of alert has been extended for another 30 days, starting on February 7.

According to the CNSU decision, all people will be able to access the supermarket supermarkets, whether or not they are vaccinated against COVID, if “dedicated and controlled corridors for entry, movement and exit are established in / out of them, and a minimum area is ensured of minim 4 sqm for each person and the number of shopping baskets is limited to the maximum number of people who can have access “.

Access to malls though will be allowed only to persons who are vaccinated against COVID and for whom 10 days have passed since the completion of the complete vaccination schedule, to those who have a negative RT-PCR test for SARS-CoV virus infection, which is not older than 72 hours or the certified negative result of a rapid antigen test for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection not older than 48 hours, ie persons between the end of the isolation period and up to 180- the day after the positive confirmation for the SARS-CoV2 virus.

Furthermore, the restaurants will be open from 5:00 to 22:00, at a capacity of 50% in localities where the infection rate does not exceed 3 per thousand inhabitants and at a capacity of 30% where the incidence exceeds 3. Access is only allowed to people who have been vaccinated, have a disease, or have a negative COVID test.

Bars, clubs and nightclubs also remain closed.