Statistics: Up to 12,860 Romanians in UK universities

The number of Romanian students in the United Kingdom has increased by precisely 2,030 students more within an academic year, official figures have shown. A total of 10,830 Romanians studied in the UK during the 2019/20 academic year, which number increased to 12,860 by 2020/21, the education search platform Erudera.com reports.

The group of 12,860 Romanian students was settled in the following UK countries:

· 12,105 students in England

· 400 in Scotland

· 335 in Wales

· 20 in Northern Ireland

During the same academic year (2019/20), the majority of Romanian students (1,325) were enrolled at the University of Bedfordshire (photo). Whereas other institutions which hosted more Romanian students include the University of Suffolk, Coventry University, The University of Manchester, University College London, and Anglia Ruskin University.

Last academic year, an increase of 18.7 percent was marked in the number of Romanians studying in the UK, compared to a year earlier.

Whereas, over the past academic years, the number of students from Romania in the UK stood at:

8,805 students during 2017/18

9,865 students during 2018/19

10,830 students during 2019/20

12,860 students during 2020/21

The United Kingdom is the world’s second most popular study destination among international students, just after the US, by 2020/21 the UK hosted up to 605,130 international students.

The majority of international students in the UK come from China, India, the United States, Pakistan, etc.

A 13.08% increase in the international student enrollment at the postgraduate level occurred between 2019/20 and 2020/21.

Three top subjects of study for international students in the UK were Business and Management, Engineering and Technology, and Social Sciences.

The largest number of international students in the UK study Business and Management (177,715).

Engineering and Technology is the second most chosen subject of study for international students in the UK (with a total of 63,375 students).

Social Sciences and Computing rank third and fourth in the number of international students enrolled in such disciplines (51,930).