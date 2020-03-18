Stores in shopping malls will be closed. Romanian Lottery suspends its activity, public transport in Bucharest narrowed by 25pc

Stores across the shopping malls, except for the food shops, supermarkets and pharmacies will suspend their renting contracts during the state of emergency period, as well as the individual employment contracts of the shop assistants, the Employers Organization of the Retailers in Romania has announced on Wednesday.

Carturesti, the largest bookstore chain in Romania, has also announced it is closing down indefinitely most of its physical bookshops in Bucharest and countrywide. However, the online bookshop remains open. “For the safety of booksellers and customers, Carturesti decided to close most of its bookshops in Bucharest and countrywide. At this point, Carturesti’s future is into question due to the dramatic drop in sales, as well as due to the incertitude of the measures taken by authorities in order to support the cultural sector from the devastating economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Online bookshop carturesti.ro remains open and readers are encouraged to support physical bookshops through online orders in the upcoming period”, reads a Carturesti press release.

Lottery’s activity suspended

The Romanian Lottery has announced it is suspending its activity as of today, March 18. All lottery agencies will be closed indefinitely up to a date that will be announced at a later date.

The Lottery announced in a press release that the activity is temporarily suspended for lottery services, video lottery, lottery tickets and mutual bets.

Public transport in Bucharest, shrunk

The number of buses, trolleybuses and trams in Bucharest will be cut down by 25% starting Thursday morning, Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea has announced on Facebook. She argued that the number of passengers had decreased in the past days, as people started to stay indoors to protect themselves against coronavirus spread.

The mayor also announced that she had stopped all works on the municipality’s building sites.