Storm alert for almost the entire country

On Tuesday, the National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued a Code Yellow warning of intense wind gusts and temporary accentuated atmospheric instability, valid during this day in three quarters of the country, as well as another Code Yellow of strong wind, targeting six counties in the region of Moldova, until Wednesday evening.

According to meteorologists, on Tuesday, between 11:00 and 21:00, in Moldova, Oltenia, Muntenia, Dobrogea and locally in Transylvania, the wind will temporarily intensify, with gust speeds of over 55 – 75 km / h and isolated 80 km / h. There will be periods of storms, thunderstorms, hail and torrential downpours, and the amounts of water will exceed 20-30 l / sqm.

The temperature-humidity index (ITU) will reach the critical threshold of 80 units of thermal discomfort in southern Oltenia, southern and eastern Muntenia, western Dobrogea and in the southern extremity of Moldova.

At the same time on Wednesday, between 8:00 and 21:00, a second Yellow Code will be in force in bad weather, when, in the counties of Suceava, Botoşani, Neamţ, Iaşi, Bacău and Vaslui, with the wind gusts reaching speeds of 55 – 75 km / h.