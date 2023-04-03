Storm Mathis brings extreme weather to Romania: Snow, rain and cold expected

The cold, rainfalls and even snowfalls take over Romania. The Mathis storm that swept a large part of Europe arrives at night in our country. Meteorologists have already issued warnings of cold weather, heavy snow and strong winds. The temperatures will not exceed 10 degrees in the following days, and there will be a blizzard in the mountains and a consistent layer of snow will be deposited.

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) announced that, starting Monday night, a code yellow alert of significant precipitation, snow, wind intensification and particularly cold weather will come into effect in most of the country.

It will rain in the southern and southeastern regions, and in the mountains and in the lower relief areas in the north and center of Moldova, Transylvania and Banat, precipitation will be reported in the form of sleet and snow and a layer of snow will be deposited locally. Water quantities will exceed 20…25 l/sq m and in limited areas, especially in the southwest, 40…50 l/sq m.

At the same time, a code orange alert of heavy snow is announced for the Southern Carpathians and the southern Eastern Carpathians, especially at altitudes above 1400 m.

For the period April 3, 11 p.m. – April 5, 10 a.m., meteorologists have issued a Code Yellow warning, during which the weather will be particularly cold and there will be temporary precipitation, especially in the south, center and east of the territory, and at night from Tuesday to Wednesday (04/05 April), their range will narrow to the northeast.

Meteorologists have issued another Code Orange warning for the period April 4, 02:00 – April 4, 22:00, for the Southern Carpathians and the southern Eastern Carpathians, especially at altitudes above 1400 m, where heavy snow is expected.

“It will snow heavily in the Southern Carpathians and in southern Eastern Carpathians, with a consistent layer of snow expected at altitudes above 1,4000 m. The wind will bloc with gusts of 55…60kmph and there will be blizzard and low visibility“, ANM says.