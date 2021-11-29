Strong wind almost countrwide. Code Yellow alert for blizzard in nine counties

Romanian meteorologists announce there will be strong wind gusts in the mountains in the upcoming two days, especially at high altitudes, as well as in the southeastern regions, and on Tuesday and in the southwest of the country.

For nine counties, a yellow code warning was issued for blizzards in the high areas. The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) has issued an information according to which between Monday, 10.00 – Tuesday, 20.00, there will be temporary wind gusts.

Gusts will generally be recorded of 50-70 km / h, and on the ridges of the Southern Carpathians starting from Tuesday morning (November 30) of over 80 … 100 km / h and it will temporarily snow.

At the same time, a yellow code warning was issued for blizzards in nine counties at altitudes of over 1700 m in the Eastern Carpathians. The counties of Bacău, Bistriţa-Năsăud, Buzău, Covasna, Harghita, Maramureş, Neamţ, Suceava and Vrancea are targeted.

According to meteorologists, in the mentioned interval, in the Eastern Carpathians, at altitudes over 1700 m, the gusts will exceed 80-90 km / h and there will be blizzard in some areas.