STS explains how the Covid passport will be implemented in Romania

The future green digital passports, or the so-called “Covid passports” that will enable the free movement across the European Union during the COVID-19 pandemic will be implemented in Romania with the support of the Romanian Special Telecommunications Service (STS).

The certificates will include a QR code and they could be seen/downloaded from a secured web portal. Every person who has been vaccinated against COVID-19, or who recovered from the infection or who has a negative Covid test in the past 72 hours will be able to download the green digital certificate free of any charge. At the same time, the certificates will be used also in the printed forms.

“The technical solution developed by our institution will be interconnected with the ones implemented by other EU member states to enable the removal of testing and quarantine restrictions when crossing the border“, STS says in a press release.

Following consultations with the experts of the technical working group at European level, a technical solution was advanced to include a web application to generate the certificates and also another app for smartphone (Android) to check the certificates issues in the country of residence or by other states.

The QR code in the certificate will contain ID information such as first name, last name and date of birth, as well as essential medical information digitally signed, in order to guarantee the authenticity of the data.

The documents will be in compliance with all protection rules of personal data and will be used at the border crossing, accompanied by an individual ID paper.

Up to now, the discussed deadline at European level to implement the travel green certificates is early July, 2021. So, the tests for interconnecting EU member states and the European gateway that will centralise and administer the public keys to check the signatures of the green digital certificates are scheduled to take place in the EU in May. Romania is scheduled on May 21.