Student kills at least 9 in a school in Belgrade

A 14-year-old teenager opened fire in a school in central Belgrade on Wednesday, killing at least nine people, including students and the school guard.

The death toll after the Belgrade school massacre has risen to nine. Another 15 people were injured, most of them children, after a 14-year-old student fired a gun. According to Serbian public television, a history teacher was also shot by a student. Eight other children and the school guard were killed. Other three children are in surgery right now, with one of them in critical condition.

Police received a call about shots fired at Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School around 8:40 AM, according to a police news release.

The 14-year-old student opened fire when he entered the school corridor. The Serbian press also writes that the guard was the first to be attacked, then he allegedly fired randomly at the people who were in the hallway, killing eight students, the school guard and seriously injuring three others. Vladislav Ribnikar School is located right in the center of Belgrade. Primary schools in Serbia have eight grades.

“He started shooting randomly, he had two gun chargers in his hand, he shot the history teacher first, then he continued. He killed two of our friends, I lay on top of them so they would think I was dead. She left the classroom, but the shots were still heard,” a school girl reported. Apparently the gun belonged to his father.

The attacker’s colleagues said he was a quiet and withdrawn person. The press from Belgrade writes that the attacker’s name is Kostas K. and his parents are doctors. Kostas was a good student, participating in many school competitions. Last year, he also won third place in a municipal history contest. The teenager’s colleagues say he was not a troubled child, but rather quiet and withdrawn.

“He had no reason to do that,” say children scared of Wednesday’s attack. Another colleague says that the attacker was always nice and had good grades, was a good student and that she would never expect him to do something like this.

The previous night, he went to a party with other colleagues. The students, who were at the same party as the perpetrator of the massacre the night before, said that the young man behaved quite normally and did not notice anything about him that would raise the suspicion that something was wrong. This morning when he came to school he immediately started shooting at random and chaos ensued. The students jumped out of the window and ran away.

The police detained the boy, who was taken out of the school with handcuffs and a jacket over his face. Novosti Serbian tabloid reported that the student who shot was under the influence of drugs.