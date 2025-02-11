Study: 51% of Filter Users Felt Social Pressure to Use Them

The latest study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research aimed to gather more insights into the frequency and reasons why Romanians use filters or content editing apps when posting on social media.

48% of Romanians post on social media weekly, especially those aged 18-24 (76%) and 25-34 (59%).

According to the study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research, 8 out of 10 Romanians in urban areas use various social media platforms daily.

18% of Romanians post daily on social media, while 30% publish weekly. The demographic analysis highlights notable differences: men are more active daily than women (20% vs. 15%), and 76% of Generation Z (18-24 years) and 59% of those aged 25-34 post at least once a week (compared to 48% of the total sample).

The study shows that 56% of Romanians most often post photos they’ve taken of landscapes or scenes around them, without appearing in the images. This type of content is particularly popular among those aged 18-24 (70%).

Next in line in the preferences of Romanians are:

Photos with other people (partners, friends, colleagues, etc.) – 35%, more popular among young people aged 18-24 (69%) and 25-34 (46%).

Stories, used by 26% of Romanians, are more frequently posted by women (30%) compared to men (20%).

Articles and informative posts (26%) are especially preferred by people aged 45-55 (35%).

Selfies are used by 21% of the general population, but they are extremely popular among the young: 76% of those aged 18-24 and 31% of those aged 25-34 post selfies.

Reels and videos have a similar share of 21% in the general preferences of Romanians.

The main motivations for using filters in posts: 63% want a more attractive appearance, while 49% aim to improve the quality of photos or videos

30% of Romanians use filters or editing apps for content posted on social media, with this habit being more common among those aged 18-34 (45%). Among users, 66% say they use filters occasionally, while 23% apply them with every post. Notably, women (25% compared to 20% of men), young people aged 18-24 (30%), those aged 25-34 (28%), and individuals with incomes above 7,000 RON (48%) stand out as frequent filter users.

The most commonly used filters by Romanians are color filters (65%), followed by beauty filters, which involve facial modifications (19%), and thematic filters related to seasons or events (16%). Significant gender differences are observed: beauty filters are especially preferred by women (25%, compared to 12% among men), while color filters are used more by men (79% compared to 53% among women).

The main motivations for using filters include the desire to create a more attractive appearance (63%), improve the quality of photos or videos (49%), and align with trends (12%).

51% of filter users have, at some point, felt pressured to edit their content due to social standards, especially those aged 35-44 (58%).

“Social standards play a crucial role in the behavior of social media users, and the study’s results clearly show that many Romanians feel pressured to edit their content to meet external expectations, a trend especially prominent among the younger generation aged 18-34. This tendency raises important questions about the long-term impact on emotional well-being and authenticity in the digital environment,” mentions Marius Luican, CEO of Reveal Marketing Research.

Moreover, 63% of Romanians agree that excessive use of filters can have a negative impact on self-perception or self-esteem, with this effect being felt more intensely by women (67%) compared to men (58%).

Additionally, 86% of Romanians believe that excessive use of filters can negatively affect self-perception, with this opinion being especially shared by individuals with incomes above 7000 RON (94%).