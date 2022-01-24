Study: 76% of children are quarreled at school in Romania, 56% of parents punish their children

A high percentage of children – 76% – say that teachers scold them when they make mistakes, while 22% of children are exposed to verbal abuse and violent language in schools, according to data centralized by Save the Children Romania in 2021. Studies show that, although bullying is a visible phenomenon in schools, specialists working with kindergarten children can see the first signs of bullying at a very young age.

Physical abuse of the child in the family is significantly associated with bullying behaviors between children in school, given that 56% of parents say they punish their children if they make a mistake.

Exclusion from the group, social isolation, threat of physical violence and / or humiliation, physical violence and destruction of personal property, ban on talking / interacting with another colleague, spreading derogatory rumors are specific bullying behaviors that children encounter frequently in the school environment, shows Save the Children.

The first national study on the phenomenon of bullying in Romanian schools, launched by Save the Children in 2016, showed that:

73% of students witnessed a bullying situation in the school environment;

3 out of 10 children are constantly excluded from the peer group;

3 out of 10 children are threatened with beatings or beatings by colleagues;

1 in 4 children was humiliated in front of colleagues.

Studies show that although bullying is a visible phenomenon in schools, specialists working with preschoolers can see the first signs of bullying at a very young age. From the age of 3, in the relationships between children there are behaviors of social exclusion – ignorance, elimination from the game, conditioning of friendships, according to the quoted source.