A recent study by Reveal Marketing Research examines how parents are feeling and preparing for the 2025–2026 school year, which begins on September 8.

Parental stress: 57% of parents report feeling stressed as the school year approaches, with mothers more affected (63%) than fathers (50%).

Financial burden: Starting school is a significant expense for half of the parents surveyed.

Rising costs: Among parents who spent more this year than last, 53% estimate their expenses increased by 10–20%, while 28% report a 20–40% rise.

Children’s emotions:

Parents describe nearly half of children (48%) as having a neutral attitude toward the new school year, 32% as excited, and 20% as anxious or worried.

Additionally, 33% of parents say they feel relaxed about the upcoming school year, a figure that rises to 44% among families with incomes above 7,000 lei.

“The level of tension of parents increases as incomes decrease. According to the results of the study, this year the budget allocated to school preparations is either higher than last year (37%) or approximately at the same level (38%). This increase does not necessarily reflect higher consumption, but rather the adjustment needed to cover inflation, with half of parents saying they prefer to remain cautious and purchase only the products that are strictly necessary for their children.” said Marius Luican, General Manager of Reveal Marketing Research.

The Financial Impact of Back-to-School Expenses on Parents

Starting the school year poses a financial burden for 1 in 2 parents.

When it comes to the impact of these expenses, 54% of parents say they take up a significant portion of their monthly income, 52% report that they have led to postponing other expenses, 45% find them difficult to cover with their monthly budget, and 43% have had to tap into savings or borrow money.

Among parents who spent more this year, 53% estimate that costs have risen by 10–20% compared to last year, while 28% believe they have increased by 20–40%.

To cope with this new economic reality, parents have adopted various saving strategies. The most common include purchasing only essential items (55%), buying products on sale or using loyalty cards (43%), reusing supplies and clothes from previous years (29%), and opting for store brands or more affordable alternatives (25%).

Regarding shopping preferences, most parents favor hypermarkets and supermarkets (64%), followed by physical bookstores and stationery shops (35%), online stores (19%), and discounters, bazaars, or markets (19%).