Study reveals most loved and hated car brand in Romania

This new study from The Clunker Junker used AI to analyze car-related tweets to find the most loved and hated car brands in Romania and every other country around the world.

The most loved car brand in the world is American EV maker Tesla, which comes up top in 21 countries, while the most hated car brand is Ford, whose online hate spans 20 countries across the world.

Italian automaker Maserati (now under the helm of Stellantis) is America’s most loved car brand, while Fiat is the most hated car brand in most US states, followed by Lincoln, Kia, and Ford.

The survey found that drivers in Romania absolutely love McLaren and despise Subaru.

The World Loves Tesla and Mercedes-Benz

American EV pioneer Tesla reigns as the darling of today’s global auto community, the survey revealed. Despite being the most hated car brand in 16 countries, it is the most loved brand in 21 countries, including Iceland, Norway, and Switzerland.

The electric automaker is currently more valuable than the likes of Toyota, VW, Daimler, Ford, and GM combined – with an estimated market value of $1 trillion.

British supercar maker McLaren and American off-road pioneer Jeep also received lots of love from the global automotive community. Ferrari is the most loved car brand in 10 countries, including Spain and the United Kingdom. Despite being the origin country of Ferrari, Italians adore Mercedes-Benz the most. Japanese car brands Toyota and Suzuki are big in Belgium and Singapore; however, Porsche is Japan’s most loved auto brand.