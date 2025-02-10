Supporters of Calin Georgescu protest in Victoriei Square amid supermarket boycott call
Several hundred people protested in Bucharest’s Victoriei Square on Monday. They chanted “Round 2 back” or “We voted, you stole” and came up with several messages against the ruling coalition. The rally took place on the day that former candidate Călin Georgescu urged people to boycott supermarkets, and some protesters sold eggs, cheese, bacon or milk in front of the government.
