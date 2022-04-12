Supporting Ukrainians’ Mental Health

Mindspa is one of the most popular mental health mobile apps in Ukraine. With over 100,000 Ukrainians users before the start of the war, we felt the moral obligation to do everything we could to support our users psychologically. Today we share our initiatives with the goal of spreading the word, so that even more Ukrainians know where to find free resources for their mental health.

Here’s some of the most significant actions taken so far:

Trauma – The emotional scars caused by the war are going to last a long time. Therefore, Mindspa decided to help by making a therapeutic program to tackle PTSD free for all Ukrainians. More than 1,000 people have requested access in the first 24 hours. Here’s the link to claim the therapeutic: me/to_live_on

– The emotional scars caused by the war are going to last a long time. Therefore, Mindspa decided to help by making a therapeutic program to tackle PTSD free for all Ukrainians. More than 1,000 people have requested access in the first 24 hours. Here’s the link to claim the therapeutic: me/to_live_on Child Trauma – Children are the biggest victims of the war. It’s estimated that about 3,000,000 of them have been displaced, whether internally or abroad. Mindspa decided to create a program specifically dedicated to Ukrainians parents to help them support their children emotionally. The free program has been prepared by psychologists with experience in child trauma. Access info at this link: com/p/CcNVPSPImcM/

– Children are the biggest victims of the war. It’s estimated that about 3,000,000 of them have been displaced, whether internally or abroad. Mindspa decided to create a program specifically dedicated to Ukrainians parents to help them support their children emotionally. The free program has been prepared by psychologists with experience in child trauma. Access info at this link: com/p/CcNVPSPImcM/ Solidarity – Many of our non-Ukrainian users have asked us how they could help, so we borrowed the idea of a “suspended coffee” in Naples, where a cup of coffee is paid for in advance as an anonymous act of charity. So, Mindspa created a “suspended therapeutic” for users to buy a course to be passed on to someone else. We have already received hundreds of contributions, giving Ukrainians access to therapeutic resources completely for free. For anyone interested in donating: me/product/a-help-for-ukraine/

– Many of our non-Ukrainian users have asked us how they could help, so we borrowed the idea of a “suspended coffee” in Naples, where a cup of coffee is paid for in advance as an anonymous act of charity. So, Mindspa created a “suspended therapeutic” for users to buy a course to be passed on to someone else. We have already received hundreds of contributions, giving Ukrainians access to therapeutic resources completely for free. For anyone interested in donating: me/product/a-help-for-ukraine/ Anxiety – The disturbing images of atrocities coming from the conflict have shocked the world, and consequently, a lot of people are now dealing with strong anxiety. Mindspa created a new in-depth therapeutic program to tackle this issue. The program is already accessible for Ukrainian users on our mobile app, and it will be available in English and other languages in the next few days.

– The disturbing images of atrocities coming from the conflict have shocked the world, and consequently, a lot of people are now dealing with strong anxiety. Mindspa created a new in-depth therapeutic program to tackle this issue. The program is already accessible for Ukrainian users on our mobile app, and it will be available in English and other languages in the next few days. Charity – Mindspa partnered with donation platform Altruisto and joined their fundraise to supply food and hygiene products to the people of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. We offer a free access to our Mindspa therapeutic programs to anyone who donates to the cause. The campaign has reached nearly $5,000 in donations so far: com/ukraine

– Mindspa partnered with donation platform Altruisto and joined their fundraise to supply food and hygiene products to the people of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. We offer a free access to our Mindspa therapeutic programs to anyone who donates to the cause. The campaign has reached nearly $5,000 in donations so far: com/ukraine Companies – A number of employers from various countries have reached to us asking how to boost the mental wellbeing of their employees, and we have gladly provided digital resources to these companies. Ukrainian employers are receiving resources for free. Interested companies can contact Mindspa via the form at: mindspa.me

– A number of employers from various countries have reached to us asking how to boost the mental wellbeing of their employees, and we have gladly provided digital resources to these companies. Ukrainian employers are receiving resources for free. Interested companies can contact Mindspa via the form at: mindspa.me Documentary – Mindspa started the production of a short film titled “Eyes of Ukraine”, which is scheduled for release in May. Through interviews with psychologists, Mindspa gives voice to Ukrainian women who have fled their country, focusing on the impact on their mental health. The main goal of the project is to reach Russian viewers to spread awareness about the real consequences of the war, despite the challenges posed by censorship on independent information.

Apart from all the above, in the past few weeks our team of psychologists have also created a lot of new content for our users. We have published a series of articles on Mindspa, and sent users push notifications to remind them to take care of themselves, sharing tips on how to maintain calm despite the challenging times.