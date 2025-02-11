Survey: 80% of TikTok Teens Use It Daily, See Political Content

Over 84% of Teens Aged 14-19 Use TikTok Daily, Study Finds.

More than 84% of teenagers aged 14 to 19 with a TikTok account access the platform daily, and over half (53.4%) use it more than four times a day. On average, young people spend about two and a half hours on the platform, with most opening an account around the age of 13. More than 4 in 10 (41.6%) do not verify the information they see on TikTok, and 1 in 10 has self-diagnosed a psychological issue after viewing content on the platform.

These are key findings from the “TikTok Generation” survey conducted by World Vision Romania and published on Safer Internet Day.

World Vision Romania and TikTok Promote Online Safety

To mark Safer Internet Day on February 11, World Vision Romania has launched an awareness campaign in partnership with TikTok. The campaign focuses on three key principles: empathy toward other users, critical thinking about content, and maintaining a healthy digital balance when using the platform.

As part of the initiative, TikTok is sharing information with all users about tools that enhance control over their experience. Additionally, young members of the World Vision Romania Youth Advisory Council have created TikTok videos with practical advice on responsible content consumption.

“For the second year in a row, TikTok has partnered with World Vision Romania to promote online safety. This year, our collaboration coincides with the launch of the ‘TikTok Generation’ study, which we’ve been planning since the elections. The study highlights TikTok’s influence on teenagers—28% spend over 3 hours a day on the platform, making it feel more like ‘a close friend.’ We aim to understand their behavior and motivations to offer concrete solutions tailored to their needs,” said Mihaela Nabăr, Executive Director of World Vision Romania.

Key Findings from the TikTok Generation Survey

More Than Half of Teens Use TikTok Over Four Times a Day

According to the study, 8 in 10 teens (84.2%) use TikTok daily, with 53.4% accessing it more than four times a day. Female users tend to engage with the platform more frequently than males.

Time spent online is directly linked to TikTok usage: on average, teens spend 2.5 hours per day on TikTok and over 5 hours online overall. Those who use the platform more frequently also find it more useful.

Asked why they created a TikTok account:

74.2% said entertainment ,

said , 43.5% for passing time ,

for , 43.1% for information ,

for , 33% because their friends use it.

Over 58.2% believe TikTok has a positive impact on them.

What Kind of Content Do Teens Consume?

79.2% watch entertainment content,

watch content, 46.3% view informational content,

view content, 45.7% engage with social content,

engage with content, 44.7% consume educational content,

consume content, 19.7% see political content,

see content, 14.8% follow news pages.

About 25.6% create content on the platform.

The accounts most frequently followed are:

76.8% friends and acquaintances,

friends and acquaintances, 68.6% celebrities,

celebrities, 36.7% experts in specific fields,

experts in specific fields, 15.2% politicians,

politicians, 9.9% journalists.

TikTok and Political Content

More than 80% of teens saw election-related content on TikTok during the campaign and voting period. Their reactions:

33.8% felt informed ,

felt , 23.6% were amused ,

were , 19.6% felt confused ,

felt , 14.2% were angered.

Over 27% shared political content during the elections.

Time spent on TikTok directly influences how credible users perceive the platform. The more time teens spend on TikTok, the more trustworthy they find it.

Fact-Checking on TikTok: 4 in 10 Teens Do Not Verify Information

Over 41% of teenagers do not verify the information they see on TikTok. Among those who do:

84% use Google to cross-check information.

use to cross-check information. 43% believe TikTok content is largely credible.

As teens age, they become more aware of the importance of fact-checking.

Self-Diagnosing Mental Health Issues via TikTok

A surprising finding from the study:

1 in 10 teens has self-diagnosed a mental health issue ( depression, autism, ADHD ) after watching TikTok content.

has a mental health issue ( ) after watching TikTok content. 61.2% believe TikTok offers useful psychological advice .

believe TikTok offers . 53.5% think TikTok provides reliable medical guidance.

The study highlights a serious concern: many young people lack proper resources to discuss their mental health fears with professionals, relying instead on social media diagnosis.

Among those who self-diagnosed:

7.8% followed a treatment suggested on TikTok .

followed . Less than 1% consulted a professional based on TikTok recommendations.

Who Is Most at Risk?

Females are more likely to self-diagnose mental health conditions.

are more likely to mental health conditions. Males are generally less sensitive to psychological content.

are generally to psychological content. Teens who spend more time on TikTok are more likely to trust and follow medical or psychological advice found on the platform.

Final Thoughts

The TikTok Generation study sheds light on the deep influence the platform has on teenagers—from information consumption to mental health perceptions.

As TikTok continues to play a major role in shaping young minds, it is crucial to educate teens about critical thinking, online safety, and responsible content consumption.

Study Details:

Sample: 1,178 respondents (ages 14-19 , avg. 16.4 years ).

(ages , avg. ). Nationally representative (gender & residence-weighted per official data).

(gender & residence-weighted per official data). Margin of error: +/- 3% (95% confidence level).