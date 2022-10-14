Survey: Romanians feel unimportant and are perfectionists

A team of psychologists from the Therapeutic Tent presents the first results of the social analysis probing to what extent parental messages (received in childhood) affect adult Romanians.

Thus, according to the observations of the team of specialists, when we talk about what motivates people:

49% of them believe that if they do everything perfectly, they will be fine. Perfectionism, as a psychological pressure, determines attitudes like procrastination, criticism and micromanagement and increases the level of distress (negative stress);

26% of respondents believe that the needs of others are more important than their own, but they are sensitive to criticism, need confirmation from those around them, avoid conflicts and tend not to ask for explanations even when they are entitled to do so.

Adults and seniors tend to be perfectionists

The results of the study give us an overview of both the differences in perception between generations and the differences in perception between women and men. The pressure to be and do everything perfectly decreases as the generations change. Thus, from a percentage of 64% in the case of people aged between 45 and 54 and 49% in the case of people aged between 25-34, we reach a percentage of 24% for people aged between 14 and 18. This trend highlights the fact that Generation Z is less oriented towards doing things at a high quality level compared to the Baby Boomers and Millenials.

Men are more reluctant to expressing emotions

Regarding the differences between the sexes, if the percentages are comparable for perfectionism, when we talk about the “Be strong” driver, 50% more men than women tend not to express their emotions and not ask for help from others around.

Generation Z “attacks” on all fronts

Another element that can be easily observed following the analysis carried out by the psychotherapists of the Therapeutic Tent is represented by the generational dispersion of the drivers. If people from Generation Z are evenly divided (29%, 24%, 29%) between the “Please”, “Be perfect” and “Be strong” drivers, the previous generations are very focused on the “Be perfect” driver. So, we can assume that in 10-15 years society will be made up of people who are empathetic and attentive to the needs of others, people who will do things at a high quality level. Generation Z is thus represented by people who will be able to make good decisions in crisis situations, who will act more than analyze and who will have the ability to do thorough and careful analysis. If we can direct Gen Z so that people fit the roles (and for this career counseling and personal development are essential), the future sounds good.