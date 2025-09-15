Survey: Romanians on Traditional Values and State Economy Role

According to the Informat.ro – INSCOP Research Barometer, 3rd edition, conducted between September 1–9, 2025, 6 out of 10 Romanians believe the state should play a more active role in the economy.

61.3% of respondents think the state should intervene more in the economy, while 33% support a free market with minimal intervention. 5.1% said they did not know, and 0.6% did not answer.

Support for interventionism is shared by 71% of PSD voters, 68% of PNL voters, 61% of USR voters, and 57% of AUR voters. Additionally, 67% of young people under 30 and 72% of public sector employees believe the state should intervene more.

Regarding the free market with minimal regulations, this option is supported by 38% of USR voters, 37% of AUR voters, and 39% of people with higher education.

Tradition vs. Progress and Modernization

58.3% of Romanians consider tradition and the preservation of national values a priority, while 36.7% choose progress and adaptation to modern changes. 4.7% said they did not know, and 0.3% did not respond.

Tradition is preferred by 67% of PSD voters and 75% of AUR voters, while progress is supported by 77% of USR voters and 49% of PNL voters. Young people under 30 predominantly lean toward progress (60%), while those over 60 favor tradition (66%).

Remus Ștefureac, director of INSCOP Research, explained that the data show a hybrid orientation of Romanian society, combining “traditional leftist reflexes” regarding the state’s role in the economy with “traditional rightist reflexes” focused on values and national identity.

“The Informat.ro – INSCOP Barometer data reveal a generational and educational polarization that may translate into medium-term political and cultural divides. These choices suggest a preference for security and stability rather than risk and change. Politically, this appears to create fertile ground for parties or leaders promising social protection and national identity,” Ștefureac said.

He emphasized that the perception of social security and redistribution as priorities is fueled by economic inequalities, inflation, and recent crises. At the same time, nearly one-third of Romanians support the free market, indicating a base for liberalization policies.

Culturally, Ștefureac highlighted generational polarization: young people and those with higher education lean toward progress and modernization, while older age groups and rural areas favor tradition.

The Informat.ro – INSCOP Barometer aims to highlight topics of public interest to stimulate national discussions on diverse issues and essential public policies for Romania’s present and future, based on the opinions of Romanians in partnership with prestigious think tanks and academic institutions.

Data were collected between September 1–9, 2025, via telephone (CATI) on a sample of 1,103 individuals, representative of Romania’s adult population. The maximum margin of error is ±2.95%, at a 95% confidence level.