Sweden lifts travel warning for Romania, Bulgaria and the Netherlands

Sweden has announced that it had lifted the travel advice for Romania, Bulgaria and the Netherlands.

Sweden had previously waved the travel restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic to Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Croatia, Denmark, Franța, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Monaco, Norway, Poland, Portugal, San Marino, Spain, Switzerland and Vatican.

The Swedish foreign ministry has announced in a statement on its website that his country had extended idvise against travel to other EU and Schengen countries and Britain through September 9, and to the rest of the world through November 15.