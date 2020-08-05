Switzerland imposes quarantine for citizens coming from Romania

Switzerland and Liechtenstein are imposing a 10-day quarantine for citizens coming from Romania starting Saturday, August 8, at midnight, the Romanian Foreign Ministry has announced today. The move comes after the authorities from the two countries had placed Romania on the list of countries with a high epidemiological risk.

Therefore, all people entering the Swiss territory and who had been in Romania in the previous 14 days must go under quarantine (self-isolation) at home or at another proper location for 10 days, immediately after they enter Switzerland.

The people who come under quarantine have the obligation to inform the canton health authorities in the first two days from their arrival in Switzerland and to follow their instructions.

According to the provisions in force, the quarantine period cannot be interrupted following a negative COVID-19 test.