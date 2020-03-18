TAROM pilot infected with COVID-19. Patient suspect of coronavirus fled the hospital, another man with symptoms went around Bucharest by bus

A pilot of TAROM, the national flag carrier, has tested positive for Coronavirus. He made contact with other nine pilots, who, in their turn, had contacts with the members of their families (19 people) and 22 other colleagues.

The company recommended all people who made contact with the pilot to go into self-isolation at home. TAROM informs that the activity of the other departments of the company are working normally.



The activity of Otopeni Airport and the one of the air traffic controllers are not affected by this situation.

Suspect patient flees “Matei Bals” Hospital

A patient suspect of coronavirus, who was admitted to “Matei Bals” Hospital in Bucharest, has fled the hospital.

Checks are conducted to identify the man and to take all necessary measures. The man was not confirmed with Coronavirus, but only suspect.

21yo man suspect with symptoms of coronavirus traveled by bus in Bucharest

Prosecutors opened a criminal record against a 21-year-old young man who returned from Rome on Sunday and who has not observed the rule of self-isolate at home and traveled by bus in Bucharest. Prosecutors say the young man had specific symptoms of COVID-19 upon returning to Romania.

Investigators day he traveled by bus on Tuesday, on the line 104, although the had returned from Rome two days ago and showed obvious symptoms specific to coronavirus: fever, strong cough, nausea.