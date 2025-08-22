Ron Hubbard, a famous U.S. bunker builder, is currently designing a $3.9 million underground complex in Bucharest for Andrew and Tristan Tate, the influencers accused of rape and human trafficking both in Romania and the U.K., reports The Times. In an interview with the British publication, Hubbard revealed that among his past clients was Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook.

The Tate project will include ten bedrooms, separate living spaces, and a recreation room with a stripper pole. “I have nothing but praise for Tristan,” Hubbard said, describing him as “professional, polite, persuasive,” .

Hubbard showed the Times reporter a video recorded last month, in which he appeared in the younger Tate brother’s $2.1 million Aston Martin. Andrew, on the other hand, is “in his own world. He’s the OG. You can’t talk to the OG,” said Hubbard. (OG, short for “Original Gangster,” is a slang term originating in U.S. gang culture to describe a senior, highly respected member. Its meaning has since evolved and is now widely used to refer to someone who is the authentic original, an acknowledged expert, or simply highly respected for their experience and authenticity – ed. note).

For billionaires and influencers, bunkers have become a new type of luxury collectible, much like supercars or private jets, writes The Times. Ron Hubbard is the founder of Atlas Survival Shelters. “I don’t sell a product. I sell a feeling—survival, safety, exclusivity, and a rarity that only a few people have,” the Texan entrepreneur said while inspecting one of his luxury underground creations.

What an Atlas bunker looks like

At an ordinary farmhouse in Texas, hidden behind a bookshelf in the living room, a secret entrance leads to a staircase. Just one meter underground lies a 93-square-meter nuclear shelter, designed to withstand a nuclear blast. Inside, it looks more like a bachelor apartment than a survival room: 3-meter-high ceilings, a movie projector, six comfortable armchairs, granite kitchen countertops, and a neon-lit gun safe. The bunker is sealed with gas-tight, steel-reinforced doors and equipped with a filtration system that protects against nuclear, biological, and chemical threats. An escape hatch doubles as extra storage space, while solar panels provide electricity. For around $1.5 million, the buyer of the property receives a ready-to-use apocalypse shelter.

At 61, Hubbard has become America’s most famous bunker tycoon. A former designer and steel fabricator, he launched Atlas in 2011, initially selling his steel shelters as luxury recreational rooms for hobbyists and hunters. But as global events grew darker, demand increased. The Covid pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and U.S. airstrikes on Iran all fueled rising orders. “The news scares people,” Hubbard explained. “If Trump makes peace with Putin and Putin falls in line, it’s bad for business, but it’s good for the world.”

Atlas now builds around 300 bunkers a year at its factory in Sulphur Springs, Texas—the largest nuclear shelter manufacturing facility on Earth. Hubbard employs 50 full-time workers who cut and weld modular steel frames, then fit them with plumbing, electrical systems, beds, flooring, and air-conditioning units. The bunkers range from $20,000 steel capsules to custom-made concrete complexes costing more than $5 million.