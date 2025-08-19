Tate Brothers Sue Meta and TikTok for $100M Damages

Andrew and Tristan Tate – accused in Romania and the United Kingdom of multiple serious crimes, including rape, human trafficking, and forming an organized criminal group to sexually exploit women – have filed lawsuits against Meta and TikTok for shutting down their social media accounts in 2022, according to NBC News.

The two brothers, who hold both British and American citizenship, filed two lawsuits last week in the Los Angeles Superior Court against Meta and TikTok, accusing the companies of defamation and “illegally blocking” their social media accounts.

The influencers claim that the suspension of their Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok accounts in 2022 severely damaged their reputation and income. Their accounts were later reinstated on Twitter (now X) after Elon Musk took over the company, but they did not return to the other platforms, NBC News reports.

YouTube and Google are not mentioned in the lawsuits.

What damages Andrew and Tristan Tate are seeking

The Tate brothers are demanding over $50 million in damages from both Meta and TikTok. According to court filings, the Tates argue that their accounts were suspended without prior notice or explanation. They accuse the companies of a “coordinated campaign,” “destroying their reputation and harming their livelihoods,” given that their businesses heavily relied on online presence. The account suspensions allegedly caused “significant and irreparable financial losses” as well as moral damages.

Andrew and Tristan Tate also argue that TikTok and Meta caused them “substantial financial, reputational, and emotional harm” and that they turned to the courts to “hold big tech companies accountable when they restrict speech protected by the Constitution.”

The brothers further claim they are ready to spend hundreds of millions to fight what they describe as censorship and to protect their reputation and income.

The Tate brothers, accused of human trafficking and rape

The Tates are accused in Romania of trafficking minors, engaging in sexual relations with a minor, and money laundering. They also face charges of human trafficking and organized crime for the sexual exploitation of women in another case, which was sent back to prosecutors. They are currently under judicial supervision by DIICOT.

In the UK, Andrew Tate, 38, faces 10 charges including rape, bodily harm, human trafficking, and supervising prostitution for profit involving three women.

His brother, Tristan Tate, 36, faces 11 charges related to one woman, including rape, bodily harm, and human trafficking, according to British prosecutors on Wednesday.