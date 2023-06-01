Teachers announced the condition to give up the strike

The teaching staff decided on Thursday morning, by mutual agreement, to ask for a salary of 4,000 lei for beginners, starting this month. This is the only way they will give up the strike.

On the other hand, the governors say that the offer made yesterday is the last. The offer on the table, which increased salaries by 1,000 lei, was refused by the teachers. They set the minimum offer they would accept to call off the general strike.

Their request refers to the application of the salary law from this month, so that the salary of a debutante teacher increases to 4,000 lei from this month. Currently, this salary is 2,500 – 2,600 lei. The teachers say they will not accept another offer. The executive proposed a salary increase of 1000 lei gross and 400 lei gross respectively to teaching staff and non-teaching staff, followed by a phased salary increase over the next three years, through the future salary law.

The representatives of the unions in Education reported on Wednesday evening that the teachers who are on strike decided to continue the protest action, following the consultation of the affiliated union organizations, which did not accept the salary offer of the Government.

“The message of colleagues who are on strike is clear: The strike continues! The Federation of Free Trade Unions in Education and the Federation of Trade Unions in Education «Spiru Haret», after consulting the affiliated trade union organizations, decided not to accept the Government’s offer. The offer was discussed with the territorial unions, who in turn consulted the union members. The majority of union members, who are on strike, voted for the continuation of the protest action”, says the statement signed by Marius Nistor, president of the “Spiru Haret” Federation of Education Unions and Simion Hăncescu, president of the Federation of Free Education Unions.