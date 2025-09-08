Teachers Protest in Victory Square on First Day of School

Today, September 8, 2025, for the first time in the past 35 years, the first day of school took place in many schools without ceremonies. In Victory Square, over 3,000 teachers from across the country are protesting, and at 11:00 they are set to march toward Cotroceni. The protests are driven by new changes that take effect with the start of the school year, such as the elimination of certain scholarships, school mergers, and an increase in teachers’ workload.

The main education unions – the Free Trade Union Federation in Education (FSLI), the “Spiru Haret” Education Federation, and the “Alma Mater” National Trade Union Federation – decided to boycott the ceremonies.

Before 11:00, hundreds of teachers began gathering in Victory Square for the “March of Education,” heading toward the Cotroceni Palace. The unions announced an expected turnout of 25,000–30,000 teachers at the rally, which is scheduled to end at 16:00.

“This protest action is the expression of the deep dissatisfaction of the education staff towards the Government’s constant refusal to repeal the provisions of Law 141/2025“, the unionists report, criticizing the Minister of Education, Daniel David, on the grounds that “not even at the twelfth hour does he recognize the serious problems generated by hasty decisions taken by the Government”.

“Minister, publicly admit that you have generated chaos in education and submit your honorable resignation!” the unions demand from Minister David.

In a statement released on Sunday, the unions apologize to all citizens who will be affected by the traffic disruptions caused by their march. They also call on civic associations and political parties wishing to join the protest not to do so.

“We do not want and will not allow the legitimate protest of education employees to be instrumentalized or turned into a platform for political or other interests. We want our messages and demands to remain clear and unaltered. Our action is a strictly professional initiative, aimed solely at the rights of education employees and the interests of the education system,” the document states.

Nothing concrete about students appears in the unions’ message. Nothing about what awaits the children, how parents should proceed, or what should be done for the well-being of students, whom the education law defines as being at the center of the educational process.

“We ask parents and students to understand the importance of our struggle and to support us, since the future of the younger generations, who are being and will be formed in the education system, is also at stake. We ask you not to blame us for the decision to boycott the first day of school,” is about as much as teachers refer to the children who on Monday start a new school year — for some, the first in their lives.

Nicușor Dan announced that he would meet with the unions at Cotroceni at 13:30. On Monday morning, the President took his daughter to school and, when asked why he had not reacted until now regarding the Education protests, said he did not intervene because “it was a matter between the Government and the unions.”

President Nicuşor Dan stated that he did not want to open the school year as President of Romania because he did not want to defy, because there is “this tension” and there are demands from teachers. He went to school as a parent, together with his daughter and son.

Monday’s protest is taking place from Victoriei Square to Cotroceni Palace, so the Road Brigade has announced that there will be traffic restrictions depending on the number of participants.

The teachers met at 11:00 in Victoriei Square, from where they will leave at 12:00 on Nicolae Titulescu Road, on the Basarab Bridge, on Grozăvești Road, to Leu Square, on the corner of Cotroceni Palace.

Students also want to protest

The National Alliance of Student Organizations in Romania (ANOSR) joins the teachers’ unions’ protest against the austerity measures imposed in education by the provisions of Law no. 141/2025, which “affect the entire education system” and “restrict the rights of all direct beneficiaries of education”, announcing massive protests and marches in university centers if the Government does not abandon the announced measures. The students state that they distance themselves from “any form of political propaganda, any actions that can manipulate the discourse and purpose of the actions and any interpretation of the demonstrations, as methods of promoting political and extremist ideologies”.

Education Minister Daniel David Calls Teachers’ Protest Unrealistic

Education Minister Daniel David believes that the teachers’ protest, in the current context of fiscal-budgetary constraints, is “uninspired” and “completely unrealistic.”

The minister stated that he is participating in the unionists’ discussions with President Nicușor Dan. In an intervention on Digi24, Daniel David conveyed to the unionists, but also to those “who are not necessarily involved in the union”, that during this period “it is very important to be both realistic and wise”.

“I have heard their requests and it is completely unrealistic to expect that, during this period, there will be changes in the fiscal-budgetary law or that the prime minister will resign or that the government will fall, because Romania still has to go through two big jumps, the Moody’s assessment in September and the European Commission assessment in October, and stability is needed,” said the Minister of Education.

“I also dare to say that it is unwise, so as not to be perhaps uninspired, to request the resignation of the minister who nevertheless filtered the fiscal-budgetary measures through educational grids, who thus managed to ensure salaries and scholarships until the end of the year, so that people are not fired, so that we do not have salary cuts, and finally, of course, to contribute to the stability of the country,” David added.

He added that, in this context, his invitation is for people to understand that “the country is in a fiscal-budgetary crisis” and that this is why these measures were taken.

Asked how the conflict could be resolved at this moment, given that some teachers are threatening to block teaching activities, the minister said that he does not currently know what “boycotting” means or what the teachers plan to do. “I trust that if a teacher goes to class, there is no way not to do the work they are paid for and, beyond payment, it is also a moral duty: once you enter the classroom, to teach your lesson, to interact with the children. (…) The dissatisfaction has been heard; the question is what we do with it, and my invitation remains, as I have made before, to build for the future — starting with the budget, the reforms we want, and the easing of these measures beginning next year,” David stated. Daniel David stressed that he is not attending Monday’s meeting at the Cotroceni Palace between Nicușor Dan and the protesting teachers because it is “the president’s meeting,” and that “perhaps” it is good for union leaders to have meetings with various structures. “Children must go to school, and teachers will do their duty. We see the discontent; it does not simply arise from nothing, but from a fiscal-budgetary crisis situation, not from normality or because someone wished for these measures. And the president, after his meeting with the teachers, will decide what he wants to communicate to the government or directly to the minister. I, too, am waiting to see what conclusions will come out of the meeting, and I don’t think that either I or the prime minister needed to be there, given that the message to the minister has already been conveyed through protests over several days, and today to the government in Victory Square. Now it is the president’s discussion with the unions,” Daniel David added.