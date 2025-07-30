Teachers Protest School Policies Ahead of New Academic Year

Teachers and auxiliary education staff are protesting in front of the Ministry of Education. They are unhappy because their bonuses will be cut and they will have to teach even more hours in the classroom. The educators are threatening to boycott the autumn baccalaureate exam and the start of the new school year.

Over 200 people are gathered in front of the Ministry of Education demanding the minister’s resignation due to the measures to be adopted. In several counties, unions have already announced plans to suspend teaching activities, which could mean the autumn baccalaureate exam might not take place. Another major concern is the start of the school year, as unions have said they will remain on the streets if the government does not meet their demands.

The minister has announced several changes. On one hand, the teaching workload will increase during the school year, meaning schools won’t have enough time to adjust their staffing to address this issue. Another decision involves lowering the hourly pay rate, and another increases the number of students per class.

Additionally, the minimum number of students required for a school to have legal status will be raised, which means over 900 director positions will be eliminated. This is just the first of a series of ten planned protests, culminating in a nationwide demonstration on September 8, the first day of school. On that day, over 30,000 teachers are expected to march and protest from the Government building to the Cotroceni Palace.