Teachers to Protest on September 8, First Day of School in Romania
The three main education unions announced on Monday, in a joint statement, that they will boycott the first day of school. Instead of going to their classrooms on September 8, they will picket the Government headquarters to protest against the austerity measures taken by the Government in the education sector.
“This year, the first day of school will not have the same significance for us. Please do not blame us for the decision to boycott the first day of school. The Government is at fault, as its measures have shown that it does not care about us, about you, or about Romanian schools,” read the message addressed to students and parents by the Free Education Trade Union Federation (FSLI), the “Spiru Haret” Education Trade Union Federation, and the National Trade Union Federation “Alma Mater.”
