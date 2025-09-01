- Advertisement -

Teachers to Protest on September 8, First Day of School in Romania

By Romania Journal
The three main education unions announced on Monday, in a joint statement, that they will boycott the first day of school. Instead of going to their classrooms on September 8, they will picket the Government headquarters to protest against the austerity measures taken by the Government in the education sector.

“This year, the first day of school will not have the same significance for us. Please do not blame us for the decision to boycott the first day of school. The Government is at fault, as its measures have shown that it does not care about us, about you, or about Romanian schools,” read the message addressed to students and parents by the Free Education Trade Union Federation (FSLI), the “Spiru Haret” Education Trade Union Federation, and the National Trade Union Federation “Alma Mater.”

The union representatives stated that their protest aims to show that education employees “reject the political measures adopted by the government to reduce the budget deficit, which have negative effects on the education system, but primarily on the beneficiaries of education.”

They emphasized that they are not taking to the streets to demand higher salaries, but “for better conditions in carrying out the educational process, for fairness.”

Furthermore, the unions listed the measures they are protesting against:

  • Increasing the number of students per class: Imagine a classroom with even more children. The more students in a classroom, the harder it is for a teacher to give individual attention, answer questions, and ensure everyone understands the material. This measure lowers the quality of education.

  • Drastic reduction in merit scholarships, combined with the elimination of Olympic excellence and resilience scholarships: The government believes that high-achieving students should not be rewarded. This measure demonstrates the cynicism of the current political class and how little they understand the importance of students whom Romanians should be proud of, encourage, and support.

  • More hours at the blackboard for the same salary: Teachers are like marathon runners—we teach, prepare lessons, grade papers, provide counseling, complete hundreds of documents and files, etc. Increasing teaching hours means we will be more exhausted, less available, and more worn out.

  • Reduction of positions and funding: When a government cuts the education budget, it reduces your chances of receiving a quality education. Fewer positions mean fewer teachers, and lack of funding results in schools that are not renovated, missing teaching materials, and lacking resources.

“Ceremonies emptied of meaning”

The message concludes with a strong call for students and parents not to participate this year in “ceremonies emptied of meaning” and to join their protest.

Simion Hăncescu, leader of the Free Education Trade Union Federation (FSLI), had already stated last week, at the end of a meeting of the Economic and Social Council, that massive protests would take place at the start of the school year.

He explained that he told the Prime Minister that “the start of the school year will, for the first time in Romania in the last 35 years, take place in front of Victoria Palace, Cotroceni Palace, and the prefectures. It will be a start of the school year unlike anything that has happened before.”

Romania Journal
