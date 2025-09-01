The union representatives stated that their protest aims to show that education employees “reject the political measures adopted by the government to reduce the budget deficit, which have negative effects on the education system, but primarily on the beneficiaries of education.”

They emphasized that they are not taking to the streets to demand higher salaries, but “for better conditions in carrying out the educational process, for fairness.”

Furthermore, the unions listed the measures they are protesting against:

Increasing the number of students per class: Imagine a classroom with even more children. The more students in a classroom, the harder it is for a teacher to give individual attention, answer questions, and ensure everyone understands the material. This measure lowers the quality of education.

Drastic reduction in merit scholarships, combined with the elimination of Olympic excellence and resilience scholarships: The government believes that high-achieving students should not be rewarded. This measure demonstrates the cynicism of the current political class and how little they understand the importance of students whom Romanians should be proud of, encourage, and support.

More hours at the blackboard for the same salary: Teachers are like marathon runners—we teach, prepare lessons, grade papers, provide counseling, complete hundreds of documents and files, etc. Increasing teaching hours means we will be more exhausted, less available, and more worn out.

Reduction of positions and funding: When a government cuts the education budget, it reduces your chances of receiving a quality education. Fewer positions mean fewer teachers, and lack of funding results in schools that are not renovated, missing teaching materials, and lacking resources.

“Ceremonies emptied of meaning”

The message concludes with a strong call for students and parents not to participate this year in “ceremonies emptied of meaning” and to join their protest.

Simion Hăncescu, leader of the Free Education Trade Union Federation (FSLI), had already stated last week, at the end of a meeting of the Economic and Social Council, that massive protests would take place at the start of the school year.

He explained that he told the Prime Minister that “the start of the school year will, for the first time in Romania in the last 35 years, take place in front of Victoria Palace, Cotroceni Palace, and the prefectures. It will be a start of the school year unlike anything that has happened before.”