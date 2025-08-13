Teenagers in Romania are learning how to cope with heatwaves and other emergency situations through a series of animated videos launched by the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU) and UNICEF Romania.

The video series is designed for young audiences, featuring a dynamic, simple, and easy-to-remember style that turns official recommendations into clear, useful, and friendly information, with the help of four memorable characters: Irina, Sorin, Matei, and Ilona. The content is based on the official guides available on fiipregatit.ro, the national platform for preparing the population for emergency situations.

The first episode focuses on heatwaves. Teenagers will learn how to protect themselves during extreme temperatures and how to prevent risks associated with prolonged heat exposure. The video can be viewed on fiipregatit.ro at the following link: https://fiipregatit.ro/ghiduri/canicula-pentru-adolescenti-38-17#despre-67.

State Secretary in the Ministry of Internal Affairs and head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Dr. Raed Arafat, emphasized the importance of expanding communication and preparedness efforts to include young people:

“Developing preparedness guides that also target teenagers, adapted to an accessible and attractive language for this age group, is one of the objectives of the Department for Emergency Situations. As I have always said, preparedness begins within the community and with every citizen. Teenagers, being an essential part of the community, must be included in the educational and informational materials we promote. The fiipregatit.ro platform is a key tool in this effort. Until now, the content was mainly aimed at adults, but starting today – with the support of UNICEF Romania – we are developing a series of guides specifically for teenagers. The campaign will kick off with a heatwave guide, a phenomenon increasingly common during the warm season, for which it is essential that teenagers are informed and prepared. We thank our partners at UNICEF Romania for their constant support and valuable cooperation in making this initiative possible. A truly prepared Romania means that every person – child, teenager, or adult – is prepared,” said the DSU head.

Gabrielle Akimova, UNICEF Romania’s Deputy Representative, stated:

“We are pleased to collaborate with the Department for Emergency Situations to prepare children and teenagers for the growing challenges to their safety, particularly those amplified by climate change. This series of animations is an essential tool for communicating official emergency recommendations in an accessible and engaging way for young people. It is a vital part of our commitment to work with DSU to include children and their voices in our shared, high-priority work.”

The animations will be available on www.fiipregatit.ro and on the official social media and YouTube channels of the Department for Emergency Situations (Facebook, YouTube, TikTok) and UNICEF Romania (YouTube). The series will continue with episodes dedicated to other types of emergencies relevant for teenagers: storms, earthquakes, fires, floods, and more.

Fiipregatit.ro remains the official source of information for the public on prevention and behavior in emergency situations. The new section dedicated to teenagers will be regularly updated with useful materials in a youth-friendly format.

The Department for Emergency Situations and UNICEF Romania encourage young people to watch the videos, share them, and become ambassadors of safe behaviors in their communities. They also urge teachers, educational institutions, and all those working with young people to use and promote these materials in educational activities, ensuring that essential safety and preparedness information reaches this age group as effectively as possible.