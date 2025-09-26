Teens talk health with parents but avoid sex and relationships

A national study conducted by iZi Data together with the Metropolis Foundation on a representative urban-rural sample of teenagers aged 14–19 and their parents reveals an important paradox: while adolescents primarily turn to their parents when seeking health information, sensitive topics such as sexuality and relationships are often avoided.

Family: the first source of information

The research shows that 81% of adolescents say they first get health information from their parents, while 77% of parents confirm this perception. The internet ranks second, with 52% of adolescents and 62% of parents mentioning it.

Health discussions and emotional support

The study highlights that 83% of adolescents report talking frequently or always with their parents when they have a medical issue, while 93% of parents believe the same. When it comes to emotional support, results point to an almost unanimously positive perception, with most teenagers stating they rely heavily on their parents.

“Change begins with education and dialogue. Teenagers need real support to understand what health, prevention, and safety in relationships truly mean. This study shows that parents remain their main point of reference, but also that communication barriers exist. Our mission is to be close to young people and their families so that future generations have access to accurate information and the chance to live a healthy life,” said Codin Maticiuc, President of the Metropolis Philanthropic Foundation.

About school, friends, and relationships

On topics related to feelings, school, friends, or non-romantic relationships, 85% of adolescents report discussing with their parents, while 97% of parents are convinced these conversations take place. Results reveal a slight discrepancy: parents perceive a greater level of openness than teenagers admit.

Avoided topics: sexuality and relationships

Although dialogue is present, only one-third of adolescents say they can talk about any topic with their parents. The most sensitive themes remain sexuality and relationships: 41% of teenagers admit avoiding discussions about sexuality, and 27% about relationships. Nearly half of parents confirm that their teenagers avoid these subjects.

HPV vaccination: positive perception, but low coverage

Most respondents recognize the importance of HPV vaccination: 80% of parents and 73% of adolescents consider it important or very important. However, actual vaccination rates remain modest: only 44% of parents state that their child is already vaccinated, while 42% would like to vaccinate them. Mothers are the ones who most often initiate vaccination discussions, mentioned by 52% of adolescents and 47% of parents.

“The study results show that adolescents trust their parents and rely on them when it comes to health. However, when the conversation shifts to sexuality or HPV vaccination, the barriers become evident. It is essential for doctors and parents to create a framework for honest and accessible dialogue, based on accurate, age-appropriate information, so that young people understand the importance of prevention and can make informed decisions for their future,” said Dr. Simona Vasilescu, gynecologist.

Persistent myths

Despite relatively high awareness levels, myths about HPV continue to circulate.

93% of adolescents and 77% of parents know that HPV does not affect only girls.

However, only 60% of teenagers and 33% of parents recognize that HPV infection does not cause infertility.

The greatest gap is found in the belief that HPV is transmitted exclusively through sexual contact: only 19% of adolescents and 30% of parents know this is false.

“Information circulates, but myths spread faster—and this shows how much we need real health education. Although almost all young people know HPV also affects men, the myth that only girls can contract it persists among a quarter of parents. Another myth present among two-thirds of parents is that HPV causes infertility and is transmitted exclusively through sexual contact—both of which are actually false,” said Silvia Luican, sociologist and founder of iZi Data.

How to Adolescence guide – real support for intergenerational dialogue

In a context where prevention matters more than ever, and HPV vaccination is among the most effective protection measures, open dialogue between parents and adolescents is essential.

The study supports the How to Adolescence project, the first guide for parents and adolescents on health and prevention, launched by the Public Health Department of Babeș-Bolyai University, with support from the Federation of Youth of Cluj and MSD Romania. It is free and available online here: https://publichealth.ro/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/How-to-Adolescence.pdf

Romania offers an extensive HPV vaccination program: vaccination is free for girls and boys aged 11 to under 19, while women aged 19–45 benefit from 50% reimbursement. In addition, the law granting free HPV vaccination for girls and boys up to the age of 26 has been promulgated and will take effect in October.

The national study was conducted by iZi Data between July 17 – August 6, 2025, through self-administered online questionnaires, on a representative urban-rural sample of 185 parents of teenagers and 198 teenagers aged 14–19. The average completion time was 6 minutes.