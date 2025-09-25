TELUS Digital Romania Community Board continues its commitment to support local communities, providing non-governmental organizations in Romania with the opportunity to benefit from funding for their education, health or environment related initiatives. The Foundation opened the registrations for the second grants session of the annual program, allocating a total of 50,000 USD to support new initiatives dedicated to driving positive change.

Grants are awarded exclusively to non-governmental organizations registered in Romania. The submitted projects must be implemented within the next 6 months, have as direct beneficiaries children, young people or their families, and use social innovation and technology in addressing a problem identified in the communities where these organizations are active.

Interested NGOs can submit their proposals of projects by October 17th through an application form available on the website https://www.telus.com/en/social-impact/giving-back/community-grants/romania. When writing their application, organizations are encouraged to present details related to the identified problem, the way in which the proposed project will provide an innovative solution, through concrete actions, as well as the expected measurable results. Depending on the number of beneficiaries and the complexity of the proposed projects, NGOs can request grants up to 10,000 USD. The Foundation’s Board will evaluate the proposals and select the winning projects by the end of November 2025.

To date, TELUS Digital Romania Community Board Foundation has supported 149 projects in Romania with grants amounting to 850,000 USD. In 2024, 13 organizations benefited from a grant from the Foundation, while in the first session of 2025 other 5 NGOs received funding for their projects: Culturalis Association, ECOTECA Association, eLiberare Association, The Social Incubator Association and Autism Baia Mare Association.

The Community Board grants program, along with the annual volunteer event TELUS Days of Giving and other social campaigns organized throughout the year are key actions taken by TELUS Digital to fulfill its “We Give Where We Live” commitment and better the communities its team members are part of.