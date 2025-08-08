Tens of thousands of Romanians demand a law against femicide

A petition signed by over 15,000 people will be sent early next week to the Government, the Ministry of Justice, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The signatories urge the authorities to protect women: “We cannot accept this normalization of femicide,” say the petition’s supporters. In addition to this initiative, PSD Senator Victoria Stoiciu is working on a legislative proposal to introduce femicide into the Penal Code.

The petition was initiated by the civic group “Schimbarea suntem NOI” (“We Are the Change”), which presents itself as “the community shouting out against femicide.”

“Every life matters”

The petition, which calls among other things for a law criminalizing femicide, was launched in May after the murder case in Cosmopolis, where Teodora Marcu, a young mother, died.

“The Romanian state must protect ALL women – regardless of social status, ethnicity, age, sexual orientation, disability, citizenship, or place of residence. Not only the ‘mediatised cases.’ Not only those who ‘shout the loudest.’ Every life matters,” explain the petition’s initiators.

“New Case – The 33rd Femicide of 2025: At the beginning of August, a young woman from Arad was kidnapped and brutally killed by her ex-boyfriend, who already had a protection order issued for their two children. The woman was found dead in a field after the man dragged her with his car.

This tragic case confirms that in Romania, public order does not protect women even when protection orders are in effect.

So far in 2025, at least 33 women have been killed in contexts of domestic violence or controlling/coercive relationships. We can no longer accept this normalization of femicide.

Justice Minister Radu Marinescu recently stated in an interview on Prima News that “the toughening of penalties for domestic violence is being analyzed” and that the introduction of the femicide offense, following the Italian model where the Senate has already approved life imprisonment for killing a woman, is under consideration.

In light of the tragedy of Teodora Marcu and other femicide cases that were not effectively investigated, we demand the urgent adoption of legislative and institutional measures to prevent and punish violence against women,” the initiators argued.

Today, the most recent femicide case occurred. A 76-year-old woman was stabbed by her husband on Friday following a conflict, the Argeş County Police Inspectorate (IPJ) reports. The attack took place in the couple’s home in the municipality of Piteşti.

In total, the 15,000 people who signed the petition by the time of this report demand 13 concrete measures from the authorities, including: guaranteed real and non-discriminatory protection for all women; a 24/7 emergency mechanism for victims staffed by specialists; a public registry of repeat offenders; an audit of cases that resulted in the victim’s death; an annual public report on domestic and gender-based violence; and reforming how the police handle domestic abuse.

Minister of Justice “considers”

The petition’s authors say they demand “life, not statistics; protection, not promises; law, not silence.” In this context, they recall statements by Minister of Justice Radu Marinescu, who said at the end of July on Prima News that authorities are considering introducing femicide as a criminal offense: “But so far there is no deadline, no project, no guarantee,” the petition’s initiators criticize.

“Next week, the petition will be officially sent to the Government, the Ministry of Justice, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, regardless of how many signatures are added. Because 15,000 people mean 15,000 voices, 15,000 demands for life and dignity,” the campaign representatives told HotNews.

Draft law in progress

Senator and PSD Vice President Victoria Stoiciu announced in June that she is working, together with other colleagues in the Romanian Parliament, on a draft law to criminalize femicide. “We cannot stand aside. I am working, together with other parliamentary colleagues, on a legislative initiative that will introduce the crime of femicide into the Penal Code. And I will also come up with measures to prevent and combat violence against women,” the senator announced.

“Since June, we have organized a consultation with institutions, NGOs, experts, etc. and a technical working group consisting of NGOs and experts. We are working on the amendments,” explained the senator.

“In addition to introducing femicide, we also want to make other changes that will protect victims and prevent femicide, such as introducing a mandatory risk assessment in cases of domestic violence, continuing criminal prosecution in cases of domestic violence, even if the victim withdraws her complaint, separate incrimination for threats, without prior complaint, there is even a proposal to eliminate the suspended sentence for those who violate the protection order,” Victoria Stoiciu detailed the status of the project.

President Nicușor Dan pledges suport

On August 1st, President Nicușor Dan said in a video posted on TikTok that he plans to get involved in addressing two issues currently affecting Romania: sexual abuse in universities and cases of domestic violence.

“We have two problems. One: the victim’s lack of trust in authority. And two: the lack of authority of the Romanian state over the aggressor. Meaning, the Romanian state does not command respect toward the aggressor because in many cases, nothing has happened,” Nicușor Dan explained.

The President said, “These are the issues I want to fix and get involved in.”

In the description of the TikTok video, Nicușor Dan stated that the problem of sexual abuse in universities and domestic violence are two topics he will be “deeply involved” with in the upcoming period.

Italy passes law providing life imprisonment for femicide perpetrators

On July 23, the Italian Senate unanimously approved a bill regarding the crime of femicide.

The bill modifies Italy’s criminal law and punishes with life imprisonment anyone who causes the death of a woman “through acts of discrimination or hatred towards the victim because she is a woman or if the criminal act aims to suppress the exercise of the woman’s rights, freedoms, or personality.”

The Chamber of Deputies, Italy’s lower legislative house, is set to give the final approval to the bill, which was drafted amid a series of shocking femicide cases in recent years.

According to the Italian Ministry of the Interior, in 2024 there were 113 recorded femicides, 99 of which occurred in a family or emotional context. Of these 99 women, 61 were killed by their partner or former partner.

The petition can be signed here.