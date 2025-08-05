The 100ml Liquid Limit Will Be Lifted in Romanian Airports

The 100ml limit for liquids in carry-on baggage will be eliminated in Romanian airports. Bucharest Airports National Company (CNAB) has signed a contract for the delivery of security screening equipment that will enable the removal of restrictions associated with the processing of liquids, aerosols, and gels (LAGs). Installation and commissioning of these systems are expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2026 at the latest.

“CNAB has signed a contract for the delivery of security control equipment that will allow, among other things, the lifting of restrictions on the processing of liquids, aerosols, and gels (LAGs). The delivery, installation, and commissioning of these EDS CB C3 systems will be done in two stages—one for the Departures Terminal Extension and one for the Departures Terminal itself. This phased approach ensures that replacing current systems will not disrupt passenger or cabin baggage processing capacity,” company officials told Agerpres.

They emphasized that restrictions on LAGs can only be lifted once all new equipment is installed and operational. “According to the implementation schedule, these operations will be finalized no later than the first quarter of 2026,” the source added.

Additionally, CNAB officials noted that even after the restrictions are lifted, items triggering alarms during security checks will only be allowed on board if cleared through the security screening process.

The Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) recently stated that restrictions for liquids in hand luggage will only be lifted at airports equipped with certified new detection algorithms.

The European Commission has recently authorized the installation of scanners that allow passengers to carry liquids over 100ml in their hand luggage.

“We have approved this first configuration of airport scanners that allow passengers to bring larger containers for liquids on board. The responsibility for informing passengers remains with each airport, and it must fully inform passengers whether or not they use this state-of-the-art technology,” announced Anna-Kaisa Itkonen, spokesperson for the European Commission for Transport.