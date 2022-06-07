The 2022 Uber Lost & Found Index : What Romanians leave behind in their Ubers

Ahead of the busiest travel season of all time – and just as Mercury in Retrograde is over – Uber is releasing the sixth annual Lost & Found Index. No matter if you believe in astrology or not, Mercury didn’t forget anyone.

The Lost & Found Index outlines the riders’ most commonly forgotten items along with the most surprising lost items. As you might expect, people forget their keys and phones, but believe it or not, they forget their caviar as well. The index also features the most forgetful cities of Europe, which times of day and days of the week folks forget items most, and of course, tips on how to reunite them with their favorite lost items.

To top it all up, Bucharest is the most forgetful city in the country, and the eighth in Europe.

We know it’s not a pleasant experience to leave something important behind in a taxi, a plane, a bus, or a train, especially because it can be really hard to get it back. Let’s see what people keep losing and take a moment to read about the most common and the not so common items left behind in Ubers each day, whose owners, happily, managed to get it back thanks to the app support.

The 10 Most Commonly Forgotten Items in Romania:

Phone or camera Keys Backpack Wallet Glasses Headphones Clothing Umbrella Laptop Id card

Most Forgetful Days/Times:

Uber riders in Romania are most forgetful on Saturdays and Fridays, in the afternoon

People are most forgetful at 4 pm, or 9 am.

Top 10 Most Forgetful European Cities



Paris Madrid Warsaw Lisbon Kyiv Berlin Istanbul Bucharest Amsterdam Stockholm

The 20 most unique lost items on a global level

Foldable unicorn kid chair 500 grams of caviar Grandma’s teeth “Life is tough but so are you” blanket A Billie Eilish ukulele 40 chicken nuggets A crochet strawberry somebody’s girlfriend made Metal leg Dream catcher and a deck of tarot cards Breathalyzer Pizza costume Two pair of snorkeling goggles and a passport from China Brown tortoise A wig Burger and banana fridge magnets Small rhino sculpture Pear-shaped diamond Harmonica Unicorn band aid box Pie

How to retrieve lost items:

Thousands of items are left behind in Ubers each day, but if you lost your item in an Uber, you’re in luck, because you can easily contact your driver to get your item returned. The best way to retrieve an item you may have left in a vehicle is to call the driver. Here’s how:

Tap “Your Trips” and select the trip where you left something Scroll down and tap “Find lost item” Tap “Contact driver about a lost item” Scroll down and enter the phone number you would like to be contacted at. Tap submit. If you lost your personal phone, enter a friend’s phone number instead (you can do this by logging into your account on a computer, or using a friend’s phone). Your phone will ring and connect you directly with your driver’s mobile number. If your driver picks up and confirms that your item has been found, coordinate a mutually convenient time and place to meet for its return to you. If your driver doesn’t pick up, leave a detailed voicemail describing your item and the best way to contact you.