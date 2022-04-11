The Air Tactical Goose Squad Leads Successful Struggle against the Occupiers
Secret military development of the Ukrainian army — the feathered detachment of military resistance entered the phase of active counteroffensive.
Russian propaganda began to spread false information that Ukraine was using genetically modified geese against the Russian army. Ridiculous statements of false trumpets became popular among Russian listeners, so we decided to shed light on the situation and add the fabricated by our editor details.
Ukrainians have long concealed their secret weapons, but numerous victories of Ukrainian geese over Russian tanks have revealed all cards.
