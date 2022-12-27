The bomb cyclone still making victims in the US: 56 people froze to death

The death toll from the massive storm in the United States is increasing by the day. Almost 60 people died in different regions of the country. In western New York alone, 28 victims were recorded. Dead people were found in houses, in snow-covered cars or frozen in the street, according to CNN.

28 deaths from the blizzard and snowstorms were reported in western New York state, most of them in the city of Buffalo. Thus, the death toll in the US rises to 56, following the extreme weather conditions recorded in recent days. New York Governor Kathy Hochul told CNN the storm was “the most devastating storm in history.”

Some people were found dead in their cars or outside or went into cardiac arrest while shoveling snow in the bitter cold. Others ended up in road accidents. Authorities expect to discover more victims.

The Arctic Bomb, as it has been called, or “the bomb cyclone” winter storm began to hit with rare intensity last Wednesday and ruined the holidays for hundreds of millions of Americans.

The “bomb cyclone” winter storm – which occurs when atmospheric pressure plummets, causing heavy snow and winds – has disrupted travel as well across the US. Roads were impassable, millions of homes were left in the dark and thousands of flights were cancelled. Nearly 4,000 US flights were cancelled on Monday, according to tracking site Flightaware.com.

Forecasters say bad weather will ease in the next few days, but the advice remains to avoid travelling.