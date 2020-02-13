The Carpathians visible from Bucharest again

Bucegi Mountains in the Southern Carpathians have been visible again in Bucharest on Wednesday, February 12.

The impressive image has been captured by photographer Dan Mihai Bălănescu from the top of a tall building in Universitatii Square in the Romanian Capital.

The Carpathians can be seldom seen from Bucharest due to the reflection of light in certain weather conditions, depending on the air density. The phenomenon is also due to the mix of cold air and clear sky.

The unusual, epic view of the Carpathians could be admired in Bucharest also in November 2017 and in other previous years.