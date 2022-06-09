The curiouse case of the “ghost” plane: It was coming from Lithuania, landed without approval in Hungary, abandoned at a closed airport in Bulgaria

The small Beechcraft twin-engine plane that flew over the airspace of several states and was intercepted and escorted by military planes, although Bulgaria failed to intercept it, was found abandoned on the closed runway of the airport, near the Bulgarian city of Targoviste. The aircraft apparently came from Lithuania, and in Hungary it landed on the runway of an aeronautical club and was refueled quickly until it could be stopped from taking off again.

Bulgarian authorities are searching for the mysterious pilot who flew through the airspace of several Eastern European countries without permission with a small plane, including Romania, alerting the air force, before abandoning the aircraft and disappearing without a trace.

The aircraft landed on the unused runway of Buhovți Airport, near the Bulgarian city of Targoviste, according to Novinite.com.

The Bulgarian publication says that the airport in question is a civil one, but it has been closed and unused by planes for decades, and during the summer its runway is often used by people from the Roma community to dry linden flowers.

The Targoviste district prosecutor’s office opened an investigation after the plane was found on the runway of the unused aerodrome, without any trace of the passengers and covered with a tarpaulin.

The case is getting even more interesting, as journalists from Hungary report that the plane came from Lithuania and landed forcibly, without permission, on an aerodrome near Debrecen, writes Dehir.hu Specifically, the plane landed without approval at the aerodrome of an aeronautical club in Hajdúszoboszló. The passengers in the plane got off and allegedly refueled the plane with canisters removed from inside. Until the Hungarian police could intervene, the aircraft took off again. A few minutes later, the plane was intercepted by Hungarian fighter jets.

The Ministry of Defense says that the plane took off from Hungary, without having an approved flight plan and without having started the electronic means of identification of transponder type, was intercepted in the Hungarian airspace by two military aircraft of the Hungarian Air Force.

In the Romanian airspace, the aircraft was escorted by four F-16 aircraft, two American and then two Romanian, deployed from the Fetești Air Base. The Minister of National Defense, Vasile Dîncu, declared on Thursday, in Alba Iulia, that the overflight of the airspace of Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria by a twin-engine aircraft is a “rather strange” incident, a “black swan”, claiming that it is not “No concern” and that it was not something that endangered national security.