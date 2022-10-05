The Department of State announces the opening of applications for the Diversity Visa DV-2024 program

The Department of State announces that the DV-2024 registration period begins on October 5, 2022 and runs through November 8, 2022. The DV-2024 program is entirely electronic and there is no fee for entering the DV-2024 program.

Registration period: Submit entries for DV-2024 beginning Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 19:00 (Romania time) and before Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 19:00 (Romania time).

How: The Department will conduct the DV-2024 program entirely electronically, including electronic entry. We will not accept paper entries. The department website for the submission of E-DV entries is dvprogram.state.gov.

Fees: There is NO fee to enter the Diversity Visa Program.

How many times can I enter? The law allows only one entry per person during the registration period. Entrants who submit more than one entry will be ineligible for a DV.

Requirements: Complete instructions can be found on the Department of State’s public webpage at usvisas.state.gov/dv/instruction.

New rule: In prior years, the Department asked applicants to provide information from a valid, unexpired passport at the time of DV entry. Entrants are no longer required to have a valid passport at the time of submitting their DV entry.

Photo: Entrants must submit a photo taken within the last six months that is compliant with specifications published in the DV-2024 Instructions. Entries that include the same photo submitted with a previous year’s entry or that do not meet specifications will render the entrant ineligible for a DV.

It is very important for entrants to keep a record of their unique confirmation number until at least September 30, 2024. Registered entries that comply with form submission instructions will result in display of a confirmation screen page that contains the entrant’s name and confirmation number, which the entrant should print. The confirmation screen page will provide information the entrant must use to check the status of their entry electronically through the Entrant Status Check available at dvprogram.state.gov. Only entrants who have their confirmation information will be able to check their Entrant Status and, if selected, receive application instructions and notification of their IV interview appointment. A link on the ESC page will allow entrants to retrieve their confirmation number by entering their email address, last name, and year of birth.

Selection: All entrants, including those not selected, will be able to check the status of their entry through the Entrant Status Check available at dvprogram.state.gov beginning May 6, 2023. Entrant Status Check will inform successful entrants how to apply for DVs for themselves and their eligible family members. The Department also will confirm visa interview appointments through Entrant Status Check.