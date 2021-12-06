The first center in Romania that will directly hire adults with autism and other developmental disorders

The Association for the Education and Integration of All (APEIT) has launched ARIMA Bakery and the ARIMA Life Education Center, the first center to directly employ adults with autism spectrum disorders and other developmental disorders. Less than 10% of adults with autism spectrum disorders in Romania are currently working, say the center’s representatives.

The project was launched on Saturday, December 4. The bakery is located in the Carol Park area in Bucharest and it will prepare bread, cake and gingerbread. Employees between the ages of 18 and 50 have an individual employment contract and are supported by a head baker and a psychologist. The association will operate, starting in December, a center with all types of recovery therapies for children and adolescents with autism.

The Association for the Education and Integration of All (APEIT) aims at developing other shelters protected by handmade objects, painting, modeling in the next five years. All these items can be purchased from the online store of the association, which is to be launched. The aim of the association is to integrate through work over 100 adults with developmental disorders. Each beneficiary will first be evaluated and then learn the job that suits them, and will be employed at the center or at other companies.