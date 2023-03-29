The first clandestine laboratory of anabolic substances in Romania, discovered in Iasi

The first laboratory of anabolic substances in Romania was discovered in Iasi. According to the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism, DIICOT, searches were carried out in Bucharest and in four counties, as well as in the Republic of Moldova, in order to destroy a group specialized in the manufacture and sale of anabolic substances in the European Union.

Simultaneously, 22 home searches are taking place on the territory of the Republic of Moldova, based on an agreement on the establishment of a joint investigation team with the judicial authorities in Chisinau concluded with the support of EUROJUST. 11 people would be taken to hearings at DIICOT Iași.