The first crowdfunding platform for teachers from Romania

The Globalworth Foundation donated 30,000 euros to the Narada association for the first online platform that gathers, in real time, the needs of teachers and pupils from Romania, generated by the pandemic context.

According to the latest data provided by Edu.ro, over 7,1000 schools and kindergartens are already in the red and yellow scenarios in Romania, which requires exclusively digital education. In this context, the Globalworth Foundation and Narada launched the first platform narada.ro, in which the teachers can draw attention to the challenges and needs they have in order to fit for digital education. There was a strong need for fostering a high-performing digital platform to gather all the crowdfunding projects in education, a platform where these projects can be seen, understood and supported by the communities, mobilizing people and companies to facilitate educational access for pupils.

The crowdfunding platform has a very clear aim: to assist at least 10,000 pupils and 100 teachers. They could report tech needs such as digital equipment for classrooms, connectivity access, online catalogs and online security software, tech training for teachers, S.T.E.M. technology. After that, teachers can launch their own fundraising projects in which they can mobilize their local communities, but not only, to join this mission.

”One of the benefits of this platform is that the moment we see the financial effort and validation of their local communities, our team takes over and support the project. To support them, we collect devices from our donors, refurbish them and then deliver them to the teachers. All this process is supported by our volunteers’ network in the space provided by the Globalworth Foundation”, declared Andra Munteanu, co-founder Narada.

With the same goal – to help digitalize schools in Romania – Globalworth Foundation provided Narada with a hub, a safe space where reconditioning and delivering tech equipment to the schools can be faster, more efficiently and in much safer conditions.

“Technology is one of the main pillars on which the Globalworth Foundation was founded, so we wanted this pillar to be used in high-needs areas. Education is the basis of society, so we focused on finding a quick solution to integrate technology in the educational environment. Together with our partner, Narada, we thought of this action plan for accessible digital education the development of digital skills for the teachers. The pandemic is still here and its effects will remain among us for a long time, so we rely on the solidarity of communities because we all have the same stake: to take a few steps towards the technological future we dream of in the Romanian education system,” added Georgiana Iliescu, Executive Director of the Globalworth Foundation.